David Beckham is cool, but not for Brooklyn! Here’s how Beckham regularly trolls his son

David Beckham is known worldwide for his football skills and the way he curls it in. Besides being one of the most famous footballers, he’s also a model and a doting dad. Well at least you’d think he’s a doting dad! Becks is the father of four - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, but he is far from being the ‘cool’ dad. Ol’ Becks is well-known to regularly troll his son Brooklyn on social media.

Perhaps Beckham’s most famous trolling of his son happened while Brooklyn began live streaming on Instagram. Things were going great, until his dad popped up in the comments section, reminding him that he should be in school. And that he was wearing his dad’s shirt.

Here are some of the most embarrassing moments created by Beckham, with Brooklyn.

Baap baap hota hai

Getting followers is pretty hard and Brooklyn managed to score a million on his mum’s birthday. As he got ready to post a video, Beckham videobombs him and declares ‘I’ve got 52!’

Brooklyn being cool

Beckham shared a picture of Brooklyn in a pose he’d regret forever. Though Beckham apologised to him, we wonder if Brooklyn would ever get over it.

Daddy rides shotgun to dates

"On his first date, he was about fourteen and a half, Victoria was in London, it was Valentine's Day, so he said I'd love to take this girl to dinner,” said Beckham at a show, adding that his wife, Victoria asked him to sit in the restaurant. "We took him to a small sushi restaurant and he sat at the sushi bar and I sat about five tables back. My daughter is four-year-old. When she gets to that age I will be closer than that!" said Beckham.

Dropping him off to school

There comes a time when you don’t want to be dropped off by your parents and Brooklyn had reached that phase. "He said 'Can you drop me round the corner?' As he was walking in to school, I wound down the window and shouted 'I love you' to him. He was not happy but it made him smile a few days later," Beckham said on Good Morning Britain.

When Brooklyn turned 14, he wanted new football boots, and Beckham thought it best to make his on work to get his own money. ““So, much to his dismay, we packed him off to the French café and he works there every Saturday and Sunday for a few hours and gets his own pocket money,” said Becks at the Late Late Show.

Dads are cool, but they can be really embarrassing at times. It gets worse when you know he does it on purpose! So what’s your most embarrassing moment with your dad?