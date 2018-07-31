David Beckham thought dressing Harper’s tresses would be a rad dad thing, but...

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When at home, do what the daddy should! Maybe be a cook, a playmate and err... a hairdresser too?! David Beckham, in his Instagram post, looks enough excited about the new proffer he undertook. Albeit, he took it with a pinch of salt. Look at his expression at the mere thought of cutting of those gorgeous tresses his daughter flaunts (rather, flaunted).

Hmm... the darling daughter surely looks all animated. And as long as her face is lit up with a high volt smile, everyone got to be happy!

We are sure that Brooklyn Beckham, David’s teenage son, must be going a little green with this show. After all, the guy gets routinely trolled by his daddy dear. Probably, Beckham Senior thought he would brush off that radness while trimming Harper’s hair. Alas! The dad’s adoration won.

As it is, David is a doting daddy and a rocking husband who is always spreading some of the love on social media as well. After all, look what a perfect family he is blessed with!

Little Harper recently turned seven. We wonder if this haircut was a gift of some sort! David and wife Victoria recently also celebrated 19 years of togetherness and had a cosy, private celebration.

Be in happiness, all of you!