Diego Maradona taken ill after Argentina’s last minute win against Nigeria

Diego Maradona was in Russia to cheer for his country at the Argentina vs Nigeria football match. The 57-year-old former football player was watching the match from the stands at the Saint Petersburg Stadium and after Argentina’s last minute win against Nigeria, Maradona was taken ill. Maradona almost collapsed and the video of the same has been doing the rounds of the social media.

In the video, we can see him taking someone’s help and walking into a room at the stadium. Check out the videos here:

There were reports that he was rushed to the hospital. However, it turned out to be untrue. He was treated for low blood pressure at the stadium itself. He left the venue after he felt a little normal. It is said that he boarded a private jet and flew down to Moscow.

Maradona took to Instagram to inform his fans that he is fine now. He has given a brief of what had happened at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. He has stated that in the half time his neck was hurting a lot and he suffered a decompensation. Check out his post here: