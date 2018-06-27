Diego Maradona taken ill after Argentina’s last minute win against Nigeria

Diego Maradona was in Russia to cheer for his country at the Argentina vs Nigeria football match. The 57-year-old former football player was watching the match from the stands at the Saint Petersburg Stadium and after Argentina’s last minute win against Nigeria, Maradona was taken ill. Maradona almost collapsed and the video of the same has been doing the rounds of the social media.
In the video, we can see him taking someone’s help and walking into a room at the stadium. Check out the videos here:
There were reports that he was rushed to the hospital. However, it turned out to be untrue. He was treated for low blood pressure at the stadium itself. He left the venue after he felt a little normal. It is said that he boarded a private jet and flew down to Moscow.
Maradona took to Instagram to inform his fans that he is fine now. He has given a brief of what had happened at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. He has stated that in the half time his neck was hurting a lot and he suffered a decompensation. Check out his post here:
Castellano | Italiano | Inglés Quiero contarles que estoy bien, que no estoy ni estuve internado. En el entretiempo del partido con Nigeria me dolía mucho la nuca y sufrí una descompensación. Me revisó un médico y me recomendó que me fuera a casa antes del segundo tiempo, pero yo quise quedarme porque nos estábamos jugando todo. ¿Cómo me iba a ir? Les mando un beso a todos, perdón por el susto y gracias por el aguante, hay Diego para rato! Voglio solo dirvi che sto bene, che non sono e non sono stato ricoverato. Durante l'intervallo della partita con la Nigeria ho avuto un forte dolore alla nuca e un mancamento. Un medico mi ha visitato e mi ha consigliato di tornare a casa prima del secondo tempo, ma ho deciso di rimanere perché ci stavamo giocando il tutto per tutto. Come sarei potuto andarmene? Un bacio a tutti e grazie per il supporto... Diego ci sarà ancora per un bel po'! I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned. In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!