Diego Maradona’s girlfriend is 29 years his junior, meet Rocio Oliva

Controversies have always been Diego Maradona’s best pal. The Argentinian legend has eyebrows raised at him quite often; it has not always been plain sailing off the field for the 58-year-old, who is quite known for his infamous 'Hand of God' goal in 1986. Apart from his field achievements, Diego’s love life is rather interesting.

Reportedly, the 58-year-old footballer is dating 29-year-old Rocio Oliva. The reports further state that he has been dating the lady for several years. Maradona finally proposed to his love in July on her 28th birthday with a diamond ring, and the two are officially engaged now.

For the unaware, before getting head over heels for Rocio, Diego was married to Claudia Villafane between 1986 and 2003, who parted ways by ending 17 years of marriage in 2004. He met Rocio in 2012. Oliva’s mother, Monica, and Maradona’s daughter, Jana, were present on the occasion and were exceptionally happy for the two, said reports.

Oliva told guests: “I am happy because this is my last birthday as a single woman and I can share it with all of you.”

“My wishes for today and forever are to be happy with Diego, for my mother and grandmother Chiche to live forever and everyone I love to stay healthy,” she added

Well, if you thought that age might keep the couple in hiding, you are absolutely wrong. Out of their many PDAs, the famous one is when the duo was spotted sitting next to each other during Russia’s World Cup where they even went ahead and got cosy. That’s what you call it a love saga where age is just a number!