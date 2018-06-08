Does Cristiano Ronaldo have another season in Real Madrid? Here’s why we doubt it

Real Madrid told their star player Cristiano Ronaldo that the club will not give him a new contract. This means his future in the club remains in his hands. According to Daily Mail, Ronaldo believes that he was promised a new deal last summer and after being offered a bonus-dependent new contract at the start of the year, he rejected it.

Ronaldo’s representatives met with officials from Real Madrid this week and the club will not offer him a contract at par with the payments of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Messi and Neymar earn a lot more at Barcelona than the 33-year-old Ronaldo, who pulls a salary of £22 million. The Portuguese forward also has to worry about an investigation into £13 million in undeclared income. He wants to become the highest paid footballer so that he can deal with the tax case filed against him.

Ronaldo’s claim for the new deal over his existing one (which expires on 2021) was hampered when he failed to make much of an impact at the Champions League final. Ronaldo even said that he did not know if will stay at the Bernabeu and that he would talk to the officials. The last part might have upset the club.

However, Madrid isn’t about to budge. Ronaldo currently has a 1 billion euro buyout clause in his contract and the club feels they have him pegged until they have enough funds to rope in Neymar from PSG. If Real gets Neymar, that could be a good way for Ronaldo to depart from the club. PSG can pay the amount Ronaldo wants if Neymar decides a switch. Ronaldo has good relations with PSG’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, which may come handy in this situation.