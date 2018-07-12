home/ sports/ football
England fans couldn’t help it, showered themselves with beer

First published: July 12, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Updated: July 12, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The stage was set and both England and Croatia’s teams kicked off to a much-anticipated start. England fans were eager to see their team reach the finals, after coming out in droves to celebrate their win against Sweden. For Croatia, a victory over Harry Kane’s team would mean qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time.

A fifth-minute goal from Kieran Trippier saw England take the lead. Needless to say, it resulted in mad celebrations across the island nation, one of which involved beer. As soon as he scored, an entire crowd of supporters at Hyde Park jumped with joy – and spilled enough beer to bathe each other. ESPN’s Darren Rovell estimated that the crowd dumped about $10,000 worth of beer.

One commenter had a thumbs up for anyone holding up their cup to catch some of the falling drink for a quick refill. Similar scenes went ahead at a bar as well and shirtless men were seen celebrating the goal. Security personnel were deployed in the bar to avoid any problems. A beer shower ensured even at Boxpark Croydon, where supporters went to see the match on a large screen.

Unfortunately for all the fans, England failed to make it through as Croatia beat them 2-1. For those interested in beer showers, you’ve got to wait until the UEFA Nations League.

