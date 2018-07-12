England vs Croatia World Cup semifinal: This photographer had the time of his life

AFP’s Chief Photographer in Mexico, Yuri Cortez, has been stationed in Russia for the past month, clicking the many moods of the 2018 football World Cup. On Wednesday during the Croatia vs England semifinal the photographer, while clicking the Croatian celebrations, became a celebrity himself.
Yuri had parked himself behind the English goal. Not a very wise decision, some would say, considering England were the favourites to beat Croatia and meet arch-rivals France in what would be an epic final. #ItsComingHome was trending with many predicting a repeat of the 1966 World Cup final result where England won beating Germany 4-2 in Wembley. Yuri, however, was not just going to record an epic comeback from a country that didn’t exist when England last won the cup, he was also going to be a part of it.
#WorldCup #CRO #ENG #CROENG Croatia beat England 2-1 after extra-time in World Cup semi-final #FIFA18WorldCup #RussiaWorldCup #Russia2018WorldCup #nikon #Rusia2018 #LuzhnikiStadium #Fans #FIFAWorldCup2018 #Russia2018 #football #russia #instaworldcup #instarussia #instafootball #instagame #afpsport
Reactions from Croatian players after hit us during their celebration #WorldCup #FIFA18WorldCup #RussiaWorldCup #Russia2018WorldCup #nikon #Rusia2018 #LuzhnikiStadium #FIFAWorldCup2018 #Russia2018 #football #russia #instaworldcup #instarussia #instafootball #instagame #afpsport #CRO
Mario Mandzukic lost his defender in the extra time and scored Croatia’s final goal past the English goalkeeper. The Croatian bench erupted with happiness. One that spilled on to the pitch, chasing the striker who had ran to the corner flag to celebrate the goal that would eventually take his country to its first ever World Cup final. The Juventus striker was intercepted midway, wrestled to the ground and showered with a million kisses. Only they hadn’t quite landed on the terra firma. It was on Yuri the Mexican instead. The Croatians realised what they had done and soon planted the many kisses on Yuri too. Some in apology, others in jubilation.
Qué hermoso ser este #fotógrafo. Hay que tener un poco de suerte, sí. Pero también es necesario estar y ser atento, lúcido y preparado. Crack #YuriCortez, fotoreportero salvadoreño de la agencia @afpphoto . Tremenda historia para contar. Por estos pagos también pasan cosas grandiosas a la hora de inmortalizar acontecimientos deportivos. No tienen tanta pantalla como éstas, claro. Pero tenemos nuestros héroes tras los lentes como @juanma_baialardo @pabloaguirre.sf @jmhcordobes @gerouranga y @janocolcerniani @mauriciogarin .
📸 A day he will remember forever ‼️ . Yuri Cortez, the photographer from El Salvador who was involved in the Croatian celebration. They threw him, they kissed him and they apologized with him, HAHA. #VivimosElFútbol ⚽ . . 📸 Un día que recordará por el resto de su vida‼️ . Yuri Cortez, el fotógrafo de El Salvador que celebró el gol con la escuadra croata. Lo tiraron, lo besaron y se disculparon, JAJA. #WeLiveFootball ⚽ . . #WorldCup #Russia2018 #Rusia2018 #CROENG #CRO #Croatia #Croacia #Yuricortez #YuriYurisky #Pic #FCAzkert
Sem palavras !!! Fico imaginando a emoção no momento e o dobro da emoção ao ver as imagens !! Parabéns ao Yuri Cortez !!! #yuricortez #emocao #imagens #fotografia #copa
Any other would have lost his way under the ‘burden’ of celebration but Yuri has thrived in more trying circumstances having covered the conflict in the middle east and Latin America previously. So while he soaked in the love, Yuri continued clicking... perhaps his best pictures from the tournament.
¿Qué haces si los finalistas del @fifaworldcup #rusia2018 te “atropellan” celebrando? Pues, ¡TOMAR LAS MEJORES IMÁGENES DE TU VIDA! 😂 Grande #YuriCortez! @afpphoto