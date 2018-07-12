England vs Croatia World Cup semifinal: This photographer had the time of his life

AFP’s Chief Photographer in Mexico, Yuri Cortez, has been stationed in Russia for the past month, clicking the many moods of the 2018 football World Cup. On Wednesday during the Croatia vs England semifinal the photographer, while clicking the Croatian celebrations, became a celebrity himself.

Yuri had parked himself behind the English goal. Not a very wise decision, some would say, considering England were the favourites to beat Croatia and meet arch-rivals France in what would be an epic final. #ItsComingHome was trending with many predicting a repeat of the 1966 World Cup final result where England won beating Germany 4-2 in Wembley. Yuri, however, was not just going to record an epic comeback from a country that didn’t exist when England last won the cup, he was also going to be a part of it.

Mario Mandzukic lost his defender in the extra time and scored Croatia’s final goal past the English goalkeeper. The Croatian bench erupted with happiness. One that spilled on to the pitch, chasing the striker who had ran to the corner flag to celebrate the goal that would eventually take his country to its first ever World Cup final. The Juventus striker was intercepted midway, wrestled to the ground and showered with a million kisses. Only they hadn’t quite landed on the terra firma. It was on Yuri the Mexican instead. The Croatians realised what they had done and soon planted the many kisses on Yuri too. Some in apology, others in jubilation.

Any other would have lost his way under the ‘burden’ of celebration but Yuri has thrived in more trying circumstances having covered the conflict in the middle east and Latin America previously. So while he soaked in the love, Yuri continued clicking... perhaps his best pictures from the tournament.