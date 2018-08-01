Every dog has his day but not Leo Messi’s pooch

It is now official that Lionel Messi is not human. He is from a different planet, courtesy of his exemplary skills on the field. But his recent video makes us believe that he is very much a hooman! A video shared by his wife Antonella Roccuzzo has gone viral on the internet in which we can see the star striker enjoying a kickabout with his dog who is clearly having a tough time keeping up with the footballer’s skills. As Messi is seen effortlessly gliding on his backyard, his huge dog attempts to gain the ball from daddy in a heartwarming fashion.

The massively built Hulk – Messi’s dog – has no clue about who he is facing, but he put every effort to pose a challenge. Every time Hulk comes close to the ball, Messi swept past him by flicking the ball up and then changing his direction. The video has gathered over a million views and likes and over 25,000 comments since it was posted.

Messi had introduced Hulk to the world back in January 2016. He was a pup at the time and in two years, he has grown to be a huge golden-brown dog keeping up with his name.

Meanwhile, the video has become famous among trolls as well who have compared Hulk to Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos. Commenters said Hulk looked like Ramos trying to take the ball off Messi.