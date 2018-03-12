Fans gift Liverpool star Mohamad Salah his own chant and he approves

Sergio Aguero, EPL’s greatest star at the moment, has scored four goals this weekend, but those aren’t even the most celebrated kicks in football right now. Even with the impressive stat, Aguero is still behind the Egyptian star Mohamad Salah in the race for the golden boot. While Messi and Ronaldo may have a big fan following, 22-year-old Liverpool forward is entering a league of his own, one goal at a time. With 30 goals in 36 games, Salah’s performance this season has been unreal. To honour Salah, Liverpool fans have embraced the Egyptian football with a new chant that celebrates the 25-year-old forward's faith.

Mo Salah chant from Liverpool fans in Porto "If he scores another few then I’ll be Muslim too!" pic.twitter.com/0uhZSaSZDG — Football Chants (@FootyFansChants) February 21, 2018

After English band James' 'Sit down' and The Archies' Sugar Sugar', Salah now has another song to add to the collection. The new chant is to the tune of Dodgy's 1996 hit 'Good Enough' and includes lyrics suggesting Reds' fans would consider converting to Islam. "Mo Sa-la-la-la-lah, Mo Sa-la-la-la-lah, if he's good enough for you, he's good enough for me, if he scores another few, then I'll be Muslim too," fans have been filmed chanting from the stadiums to the pubs as they watch Salah's footwork at play. The rhyme then continues: "He's sitting in the mosque, that's where I want to be."

Salah gave a thumbs up to his new chant with three heart eye emoticons. In fact, the chant became so popular on Twitter that fans have reacted in different ways including BBC holding a special show revolving around the chant.

Mo Salah doing more to end the clash of civilisations than anyone else in the world https://t.co/KQIMG2geKA — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) February 15, 2018

Loving this Mo Salah chant ♥️ for Muslims should be amplified https://t.co/5KxmCtGeko — Sam Egerton (@SamsonEgerton) February 16, 2018

I don't even watch soccer but this dude Mo Salah has to be cold to inspire such a tune😭 https://t.co/7bN4cOObkv — bashenga (@Bashe_97) February 15, 2018

I’ve just become a Liverpool fan. — Virginia Parrish (@texpatnj) February 15, 2018

Salah is quickly becoming a darling to the English football community. After being titled BBC's African Footballer of the Year in 2017, Salah now is the thirteenth player in the 125 years of the Liverpool FC history to score his 30th goal in a season.