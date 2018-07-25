FIFA announces list for Best Men’s Player award, Neymar misses out

The World Cup just concluded and FIFA announced its 10-man list for the Best Men’s Player award. As expected the list includes the crowd favourites, and of course the deserving players. Needless to say, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are already on the list, with the former bagging the award since its inauguration in 2016. The list also includes the French trio of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane, along with Croatia’s captain Luka Modric. Belgium’s Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne too made the cut, besides England’s Harry Kane and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah. Interestingly, Brazil’s Neymar is missing from the list.

Brazil’s star player Neymar was touted to be a game changer for his side but in the recently concluded World Cup, the 26-year-old made a mediocre impression as he failed to take his side through. Eventually Brazil lost to Belgium at the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Neymar recently switched from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain at a record deal which makes him the highest paid footballer. But even then, he could not find a space in the Best Men’s player list. The forward was criticized for allegedly ‘faking’ his injuries and wasting valuable time on the pitch. A research showed that Neymar had been ‘playacting’ for a total of 14 minutes in the World Cup.

The list of players was compiled by Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, former England coach Fabio Capello and Frank Lampard, former midfielder from Chelsea. Voting for the top player begun from July 24, and will end on August 10.