FIFA wants broadcasters to show less images of pretty women at the World Cup

Football’s governing body FIFA wants broadcasters to show lesser images of pretty women at the World Cup stadiums. This suggestion comes after the anti-discrimination experts working with FIFA claim that sexism is apparently a big problem than racism in Russia. Federico Addiechi, FIFA’s diversity chief said there will be talks with broadcasters and its own television production team.

On July 11, a review of FIFA’s anti-discrimination program in Russia identified sexist incidents where fans were noted to be harassing female broadcasters. According to the Fare network, there were about 30 cases of fans harassing female broadcasters while they worked.

According to reports, racism was predicted to be the main problem during the World Cup because of issues between Russian football fans and Europeans. "There hasn't been a great deal of incidents of the type we expected," Fare director Piara Powar said. He also praised the Russian people who according to him "played a magnificent role in making people feel welcome."

Powar also added that the Russian authorities put troublemakers at bay from the games, making the tournament get a crowd that was "very different to the fans that come to domestic football."

"If you come to this tournament with prejudices, and don't like people from a different nationality, then generally you're in the wrong place," said Powar.

Russia received praise from a number of fronts for hosting the World Cup and setting up some of the social programs that are required by FIFA to be done by the nation hosting the tournament.