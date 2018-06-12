FIFA World Cup 2018 song Live It Up: The official music video captures every emotion of the fans beautifully - watch video

Shakira and Pitbull managed to make not only the FIFA fans but also others go gaga over their official songs for the World Cup in 2010 and 2014 respectively. But we don't know if the song for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018, which has been dropped on Friday (June 9) will be able to create the same impact. The official video of the song, Live It Up has been released on the internet and while it is shot and edited beautifully, the fans are going to have a tough time while learning the lyrics. But then they have enough time before it is performed before 80, 000 spectators at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium and around one billion people watching on TV on July 15.

The song, which is a fast-paced number is performed by American DJ Diplo, Puerto Rico-born Reggaeton artist Nicky Jam and singer Era Istrefi and features American actor and rapper Will Smith. Talking about the video, it's quite colourful and it captures every emotion of the fans during a football match. As we said earlier, while the song will make you wanna dance without understanding the lyrics instantly.

While the audio version was released some weeks ago but the official music video became available on Friday. Check it out right here:

“It’s an honour to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This global event brings people from all over the world together to cheer, laugh and experience the magic. Collaborating with Nicky, Diplo and Era on this track represents harmony, eclectic flavours and genres coming together. At the end of the day, we just want to see the world dance”, said Will Smith in a statement.

“I’ve never made a song this international, so many stars have come together to make a strong vibe," Diplo added.

“To record the Official Song for the FIFA World Cup is a lifetime achievement. Not many artists have the privilege of being able to say they’ve been part of this. I’m so proud and happy, I can say to my grandkids ‘I’ve made it’,” commented Nicky Jam, who is one of Latin music’s most iconic names and a Latin Grammy Award winner.

“Being part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Official Song has been an incredible and exciting experience so far. Working alongside talented artists like Diplo, Will Smith and Nicky Jam, who I all have huge admiration for, has been amazing and so much fun. I’m a huge football fan too, so I can’t wait for the World Cup to begin,” noted Era Istrefi.

