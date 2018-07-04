Gareth Southgate in a mood to dethrone David Beckham as the ultimate fashionable footballer!

Even if you're a football novice and haven't seen much of the ongoing FIFA World Cup this time, there's a high chance you're trying to keep up with the game because either you want to fit in or learn more about the sport. Whatever it is, you must have had a fair chance to see some players brilliantly putting their skills to good use on the field, and if you're following the matches, you'd be familiar with most players by now.

Well, seeing them on the field is an entirely different ballgame than seeing them chilling in their most stylish self ever. They might be rugged and sweating bullets on the field, but they really do have a voracious sense of fashion.

What we are trying to say is that some of the footballers, away from the turf have become fashion icons and are giving an entirely new definition to fashion wear in sports and some of us can't help but be inspired by them. One of them is surely David Beckham. And it seems England team’s manager Gareth Southgate is following the footsteps of David.

Gareth is shaping up to be the most stylish storm at the World Cup 2018, and major thanks to his £65 Marks & Spencer waistcoat. We all know the fact that how West loves the suited-booted way and Southgate is surely making everyone go gaga with his recent fashion outing.

OK, so Gareth hasn’t always been lauded for his dressing sense, but he’s had a bit of a make-over. The plaid shirts of yesteryear have been replaced with smart suits, expensive shoes and a fashionable, neatly trimmed beard. But the highlight of the look is his sharp tailored three-piece suit. So far, he’s showcased a blue version with a red, white and blue tie for England's matches against Tunisia, Panama and their crucial win against Colombia.

Further, England fans have been sharing amusing pictures of Gareth Southgate’s waistcoat with "it’s coming home" photo shopped onto it in tiny letters. Have a look:

Also, the sale of waistcoats has gone up 35 per cent since the start of the World Cup, thanks to England manager Gareth Southgate. Retailer M&S said sales of the smart garment had rocketed since Southgate's post-match interviews. M&S is the official supplier of the team's suits.