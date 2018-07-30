“I suffer on the pitch,” Neymar Jr finally breaks his silence post FIFA World Cup fiasco

Brazilian Football star Neymar Jr’s stint in FIFA World Cup 2018 held Russia is better to be forgotten. The 26-year-old forward player just scored two goals in the tournament and faced heavy criticism after Brazil was knocked out of the game in the quarter-final stage. Neymar since then has been keeping it a little low, avoiding to make interactions with people. However, after days of silence, Neymar has finally shared his thoughts over the FIFA debacle.

Neymar used a sponsor’s ad and admitted that he exaggerated some of his reactions after being fouled during the World Cup 2018. Neymar accepted the criticism and has vowed to bounce back and come out stronger.

“You may think I overreact, and sometimes I do. But the truth is I suffer on the pitch. You have no idea what I go through outside of it. When I leave without talking to the press, it’s not because I only like winning, it is because I still haven’t learned to disappoint you,” Neymar said on avoiding media post the World Cup debacle.

“When I look impolite, it is not because I am a spoiled kid. It is because I have not learned how to deal with my frustrations. There’s still a boy inside of me. Sometimes it dazzles the world. Other times, it pisses everyone off. And my fight is to keep this boy alive. But inside of me, not inside the field,” he added.

Fans expected Neymar to deliver on pitch but instead, he was trolled for dives, rolling and frequent arguing with referees in the tournament. “You may think I’ve fallen too much, but the reality is I did not fall. I crumbled. And that hurts more than anyone stepping on your operated ankle. I took time to accept your criticism. I took time to look at myself in the mirror and become a new man. But now I’m here, with my heart wide open. I fell but only those who fall can get up. You can keep throwing rocks at me or you can throw your rocks away and help me get up because when I do get up, the whole country gets up with me,” he concluded.

Looks like Neymar Jr isn’t upset with the critics who trolled him badly for his on-field acts in Russia. Instead, he plans to take criticism in a constructive manner and emerge stronger. That’s the sign of a true player.