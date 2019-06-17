Antara Kashyap June 17 2019, 7.11 pm June 17 2019, 7.11 pm

The India vs Pakistan match was not only an important one for fans from both sides of the border, but it was also a platform for the internet to showcase the best of their creative abilities. Every important event that ever happens in the world today, provokes a meme-fest in some way or the other. The India-Pakistan match reached the peak of its 'meme-worthiness' when Pakistani twitter trolled its own team for its poor performance. This was, however, not the end of it - the Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was the butt of jokes when he was caught yawning in the middle of the match on camera.

The India vs Pakistan World Cup match saw India emerging victorious for the 7th consecutive time at a World Cup match. The Pakistani skipper was initially trolled for his team's poor performance. However, the trolling took a massive turn when he was caught yawning during the match. The slew of memes that followed was slightly sad but also funny. Twitterati did not hold back while voicing their opinion and Indians were not the only ones participating in the joke.

Check out some of the best jokes from the India Pakistan match where Sarfaraz Ahmed was yawning:

Monday mornings in office be like pic.twitter.com/425oheOVWh — Akshar (@AksharPathak) June 17, 2019

Their Captain vs Our Captain Dont even think about winning World Cup until Sarfaraz is leading our team. #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvsٍPAK #Sarfaraz kohli pic.twitter.com/ro9G8tMvOQ — Adnan Rajput (@BeczItsRajput) June 16, 2019

Sarfraz Roar ..found a better work for him..#Sarfaraz pic.twitter.com/yiR7RE2bgR — Syed Ali Faraz (@DarkKnight_M27) June 16, 2019

Sarfraz trying the only way to win match.. Dracarys.#Sarfaraz pic.twitter.com/Xkom154S8w — Syed Wahab Ali (@wahabali_shah) June 16, 2019