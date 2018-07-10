IKEA does a Mahatma Gandhi, offers British football fans a treat

The World Cup fever has gripped the world. It’s a sea of emotions, all with its unexpected twists and turns and even the upheavals it brings along. England made history on July 7 when they beat Sweden 2-0, ensuring themselves a spot in the semi-finals. This was their first qualification for the semis in 28 years and the fans couldn’t control their joy, quite literally. Videos went viral, showing England supporters storming an IKEA store and wreaking havoc, as employees and attendant helplessly looked on. Now IKEA happens to be a Swedish furniture company, and with the devastation that was caused, one would expect a complaint. But the company did something non-violent, less like the English, and more like Mahatma Gandhi.

Showing an example of perfect sportsmanship, IKEA tweeted that they are ‘both British and Swedish.’ The company congratulated England and offered a sweet deal.

What a match! Congratulations @england on their win this afternoon. Head in store tomorrow to get £1 fish and chips to celebrate! https://t.co/4pCsMCi9py pic.twitter.com/qNw3wMOrzz — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) July 7, 2018

We are aware of a small group of fans celebrating the match result in one of our stores. Being both British and Swedish, we were on the edge of our seats during the game and we would like to say ‘grattis!’ — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) July 7, 2018

IKEA confirmed the celebrations at their shop but added that visitors heading to the store can get fish and chips (Britain’s delicacy) for as little as £1. The move has gathered plaudits from various corners. Netizens applauded IKEA’s reaction to the ruckus created by the fans.

England's Harry Maguire, right, scores the opening goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Now even if England loses to Croatia, a few Brits will at least have fish and chips coming home! England will face Croatia on July 11, at the semi-finals in Russia.