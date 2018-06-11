Indian Football Captain Sunil Chetri's score now matches to that of Lionel Messi and we are so proud

Indian Football Captain Sunil Chetri came into news a few days ago for his video that he had posted on Instagram. During the first match of Intercontinental Football Cup played between India and Chinese Taipei, unfortunately not many people turned up to watch the match. This made Sunil post a video on Instagram requesting people to come and watch the match in the stadium. Well, the video did wonders and lot of celebs supported Sunil. The outcome was that thousands of people turned up to watch the following matches.

Well, now it’s a proud moment for one and all as India has won Intercontinental Football Cup. Not just that, Sunil has made a record by scoring 64 goals in 102 appearances for India. His record now equals to that of Lionel Messi who has scored 64 goals in 124 internationals. Cristiano Ronaldo is at the top with the score of 81 goals from 150 matches in active players' list.

Talking about his score being equal to that of Messi, Sunil said, "I am not taking that too seriously. There is no comparison (with Messi). I am a big fan (of him) and happy scoring goals for the country.”

"We want to win matches, we want to win trophies for the country. We are in the ascendancy right now. It's just the start. Hope we could get more games and prepare for 2019 Asia Cup," he added.

After winning the match, Sunil thanked his fans on Twitter.