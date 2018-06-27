Iranian goalie Alireza Beiranvand, was homeless, worked at a pizza shop, and denied Cristiano Ronaldo a penalty

After Leo Messi missed out on a penalty, he was mocked by fans across the globe. Now his Portuguese counterpart, Cristiano Ronaldo too was denied a penalty by Iranian goalie Alireza Beiranvand, proving that even the best can be overcome. Naturally, the goalie, who no one knew until then, became an overnight sensation. But as we go through reports about his life and his struggles, we can say that this dude can be quite an inspiration.

According to the Guardian, Beiranvand was not someone who started playing football right from the start. Instead he started his life with odd jobs before being picked up for the Iran national team. Born to a nomadic family, he had to move around the country in search of pastures for their sheep. While a child, he used to play football, but as a striker, until the goalkeeper on his team suffered an injury and he was called in to replace him.

“My father didn’t like football at all and he asked me to work,” Beiranvand told Guardian. “He even tore my clothes and gloves and I played with bare hands several times.”

For this reason, Beiranvand had to escape from his home and boarded a bus to Tehran while he was still in his teens. He found it hard to find a place to stay, juggling between work at a dressmaking factory, a car wash, pizza shops and also as a street cleaner. All the while he still played football for local clubs and made his debut at 19, with Naft Tehran.

Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand makes a save during the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

At 25, Beiranvand is currently in the opening line-up of Persepolis FC, a top club in Iran. Though Iran is eliminated from the World Cup, Beiranvand is a name to be remembered and he might be back with a stronger performance for the 2022 World Cup.