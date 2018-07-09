It’s coming home for David Beckham and now Victoria’s got the vibes!

David Beckham is certain that it’s coming home to England this year! Gareth Southgate’s men beat Sweden at the quarterfinals of the World Cup 2018 and secured their next game against Croatia on July 10. The euphoria after beating Sweden caught on to the entire country and Beckham wasn’t exempt. His Instagram profile in recent times has been extremely focused on The Three Lions and now his wife Victoria gave us glimpse of the former footballer’s current mood.

Victoria shared a picture of Beckham chilling in a pool and holding a glass of wine. With a bare body, a white hat and shades, Beckham has the look of a man with no worries. But it’s the caption that gets your attention. Victoria noted that her husband is always telling her that it’s coming home and now she too believes him.

English football fans were ecstatic when their side beat Columbia at penalties after a hard-fought match. Many believed that the ‘quarter final curse’ was finally lifted and crowds took to the streets in droves, chanting “It’s coming home.”

Previously, in an Instagram story by the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, Beckham was seen in a suit with a smug expression, with ‘It’s coming home’ emblazoned on the pic.