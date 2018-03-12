Jermaine Pennant participates in Webcam Sex; says its laughable to call him a porn star

Former Premier League ace and one of the rising stars of the 90’s Jermaine Pennant has had troubles adapting to his new club B​illericay Town and now it seems his career has hit a new low. According to reports in The Sun, Jermaine has been starring in webcam sex shows with his glamour model wife Alice Goodwin.

The Ex-Liverpool winger is believed to have filmed seedy online romps with Alice Goodwin, 32, for viewers who pay up to £6 a minute. “It’s shocking to see how far he’s fallen,” said a fan. Although Jermaine had been careful to keep his face out of THE shot, his hand which has a “Love” tattoo could be seen as he joined in with Alice touching herself. In another clip, the heavily-inked ex-Liverpool, Arsenal and Stoke City winger performed a sex act on Alice Goodwin.

Speaking on the issue, Jermaine told The Mirror, “Calling me a porn star and putting it on the front page of their paper is just a joke. The problem is that some people will actually believe that I'm in the porn industry. There will be lots of headlines when my book comes out in a few months' time and I will happily take any stick that comes with that. I am a lot of things but not a porn star.”

"Our lawyers are dealing with the situation now, this kind of thing needs to stop, just because I’m seen as an easy target doesn’t give anyone the right to write stories like that,” he added.

Back in 1999, Arsenal paid Notts County £2 million to sign Jermaine Pennant, then a record fee for a teenager. Although he had the potential, his Arsenal career didn't go per plan and he ended up leaving for Birmingham City in 2005 after a number of loan moves. Pennant joined Liverpool in 2006 and enjoyed the amazing spell at Anfield between 2006 and 2009. He scored three goals in 81 appearances for the Reds and played in the 2007 Champions League final loss to AC Milan. After leaving Liverpool, the winger went on to represent the likes of Portsmouth, Real Zarazoga, Stoke City and Pune City in the Indian Super League.