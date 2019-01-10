John Stones breaks up with childhood girlfriend Millie Savage, leaves his £3.4million mansion

Manchester City’s star defender John Stones, in a shocking move, has split up with his childhood sweetheart Millie Savage. The 24-year-old defender moved out of their Cheshire mansion soon after Christmas and is currently residing in an apartment in Manchester. Millie is the mother to their 18 -month-old daughter who was a regular on the footy ground. The footballer, who walked away from his home without any explanation, was going through a rough phase on the personal front.

The real reason behind his moving away isn’t clear yet, but the couple have been together since the age of 15 years and first met when they were 12 years old. After moving out from his mansion, the footballer is currently living in a £6,000-a-month apartment in Manchester and his manager lives in the same lane. Reportedly, Stones ditched his Cheshire mansion which they had bought it two years ago for £3.4million. It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gym, a home theatre, a gaming lounge and a full-size pool table.

As reported in The Sun, a source close to the family revealed that the split hasn’t gone down well with t her, “Millie is devastated as Stones left without any proper explanation. The couple, who had set up the lovely home, had settled as the perfect family but looks like it’s a thing of past.”

View this post on Instagram Working hard ready for Tuesday 🦁🦁🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A post shared by John Stones (@johnstonesofficial) on Jul 1, 2018 at 2:59am PDT

The couple had their ups and downs over the years but in 2016, an event manager named Jessica Peaty claimed to have an affair with the defender. She went on to add that the two began to meet at his suite in the Lowry Hotel in Manchester and things and things from there on took an ugly turn.