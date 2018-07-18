Juventus responds to Zinedine Zidane’s return and it’s bad news

After leaving Real Madrid citing fatigue, everyone wondered where Zinedine Zidane would end up. A recent report on a Spanish daily claimed that the former French midfield would take up the post of assistant sporting director at Juventus. However, the club refuted the claims and said they already have Pavel Nedved on the job.

The Libertad Digital cited sources close to Andrea Agnelli, chairman of Juventus, who confirmed Zidane’s agreement to join his former club. A Spanish newspaper AS, however, reports that Juventus has “no intention of hiring Zidane.”

The earlier report even claimed that Zidane will be bringing his son Luka, a goalkeeper, to the club. To that, the club reportedly denied hiring the goalie.

If he had indeed taken up the job, it would mark Zidane’s return to Juventus after 17 years. It would also see him working with Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently made a move from Real Madrid to the Old Lady. Zidane is a Juventus legend, having stayed at the club for five years and earning a Ballon d’Or. He had made 209 appearances and scored 31 goals between 1996 and 2001. He also took his side to two Series A titles.