Kick it like Beckham! Watch David struggle to get his bike to move

What do you do on a bright Sunday when you have a supercool bike and your family? You ask them to help you start it of course! David Beckham was all set for a bike ride but had a major task trying to get it in motion. It was as if the stubborn engine was determined to ruin the former footballer’s day. But Beckham was in no mood to throw in the towel, and Victoria Beckham’s Instagram story captures everything that followed.

In his black shades and helmet, Becks was in his dashing best. But unlike Hollywood, the best looking dude didn’t just walk up to his ride and zoom away on it. In the words of Victoria Beckham, ‘apparently you need patience’, ‘a lot of patience.’ As Beckham struggled to start her up, his son Brooklyn arrived to his old man’s help, but success escaped them.

On the fourth attempt of what looked like an insurmountable task, the bike roared to life and a smiling David is seen revving the engines. He then mounts his trusty steed and speeds off into the neighbourhood, with palpable joy on his face.

Becks might’ve got his way with the bike, but we think the only one who really enjoyed this moment is Victoria. The Spice Girl took time out to film the whole development and even had captions for each scene.

At last Beckham got his ride!