Kiran Bedi congratulates Puducherrians for France's World Cup victory, gets trolled

First published: July 16, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Updated: July 16, 2018 07:29 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Indians are BIG fans of football and there’s little doubt about that. Even though our country doesn't play the game at the World Cup level and is obsessed about cricket, we do have a sizeable soft corner for football. The heartbreaks and the joys that come with the win and the loss of countries that aren't related to us by a far stretch are REAL.

But looks like Kiran Bedi, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (formerly known as Pondicherry), took this sentiment a bit too far. When France became the champion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final, beating Croatia by 4 goals to 2, Bedi congratulated Puducherrians, even claiming that ‘We’ won the World Cup.

While she had her own logic behind the sentiment, Tweeples would have nothing of it.

One senior journalist, the president of the Editors' Guild of India, had this to say.

And the Congressman Pawan Khera had a request for the Modi government.

However, it isn’t all wrath as some Twitter users came out in support of the Lieutenant Governor.

Following the outrage, Bedi took to her account on Monday morning explaining why she wanted France to win the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the debate still rages…

 

 

