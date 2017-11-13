Lionel Messi: It makes me angry that people say I run the Argentina team

Despite his brilliance on the pitch, the Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has been subject to accusation suggesting he holds too much influence over who plays for Argentina. This comes even after Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi, who is married to the ex-wife of Messi's friend Maxi Lopez, has not been selected since 2013.

But the boy from Argentina is adamant he has never held any sway over the coach's decisions. On Wednesday the golden boy spoke about ‘all the ridiculous things’ people say ‘so easily’.

In an interview to ESPN, Messi said, “It makes me angry that people say so many things so easily. People say a lot of things without knowing. So, on one hand, it makes me angry. But on the other hand, I am used to everything that they say. I am used to all the ridiculous things they say not just about me, but about this group [of players] from the last few years, so I can live with it.”

“To tell these great players – (Angel) Di Maria, (Sergio) Aguero, (Gonzalo) Higuain and (Javier) Mascherano, who are worldwide figures – that, ‘You play because you’re Messi’s friend,’ shows a lack of respect towards them and also towards me. It’s a lie. I never choose players for the team or take them out. That’s not who I am. I am here to add to the squad, nothing else.”

"The truth is that it hurts — everything that was said at this time," Messi said. "We played the final of a World Cup, two Copa America finals, at least two of the three [we] deserved to win.

"We did not win — and we all went through that. [Higuain] had the situations he had and they took it against him, but we are used to being told atrocities about us."

"We all had hard times, beyond what was achieved. There was a lot of hard blows to this group. I talk to everyone, we have a great relationship, we have played together for many years and we know each other."

All this apart Lionel Messi remains of the best footballers to have played the game. Also, it is to be reminded that the Barcelona star almost single-handedly dragged his country to the World Cup finals last month when he scored a hat-trick in their vital final qualifier against Ecuador.