Lionel Messi wary ahead of Argentina’s clash with France

Argentina faced a scare on June 26 when they went against Nigeria. Lionel Messi gave his side a lead within 14 minutes of the start with a right footed shot in the goal. Nigeria equalized and resisted Argentina’s repeated attempts at goal until Marcos Rojo gave his side the much-needed lead. With his goal, Messi scored for the first time in the World Cup.

Speaking about their upcoming game against France on July 30, Messi said, “We have watched every single France game. We follow every game. France is a very good team with skilled individual players”.

“They have very fast players who can really make a difference. I know what we will have to do. It will be a very tough game, no doubt,” he added.

France moved through to the next round after beating Australia and Peru. They drew with Denmark.

Meanwhile, as Argentina clashed with Maradona, the football legend was seen in several moods, gesticulating ever so vigorously. He was so excited that he even fell ill and had to be taken to a hospital after the game. After Argentina took the lead, he showed the finger to the crowd while celebrating.