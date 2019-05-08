Liverpool knocks Barcelona out of the Champions League, and meme diggers can't keep calm!

Ranjini Maitra May 08 2019, 10.02 am May 08 2019, 10.02 am

On Tuesday night, Liverpool made a stunning comeback to the Champions League, knocking Barcelona out after a smashing 4-0 victory. Given that only a week back, Barca bagged an advantageous 3-0 victory a Camp Nou, this wasn't what we saw coming. To add to that, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino had to pull out owing to injury and Liverpool had much to cover. After this stunning win, though, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is rightly calling his side 'mentality giants'.

At the Barcelona camp, a rather gloomy picture followed after their devastating loss. Leonel Messi had to immediately walk through a dope test which took so long that the team bus left for the airport, leaving him at Anfield. Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets apologised, saying the day did not belong to them. ‘They have been better than us. I apologise. After what happened in Rome, this happened again. It’s tough to go out like this after the first-leg result. Liverpool has been smarter than us, they were faster. I think we had chances to score the goal we needed, but it wasn’t meant to be today,' he said, reports Metro UK. Meanwhile, Twitter can't keep calm!

The best of meme machines are already at work and are churning out hilarious stuff. Like, the one below.

Such strong superhero reference, LOL! And then comes this one. VERY neatly said.

Camp Nou: BARCELONA 1 X 0 LIVERPOOL BARCELONA 2 X 0 LIVERPOOL BARCELONA 3 X 0 LIVERPOOL Anfield: LIVERPOOL 1 X 0 BARCELONA LIVERPOOL 2 X 0 BARCELONA LIVERPOOL 3 X 0 BARCELONA LIVERPOOL 4 X 0 BARCELONApic.twitter.com/cAlJiNplDt — messi depre (@leomessidepre) May 8, 2019

MOOD!

Liverpool fans showing up to work/class tomorrow facing everyone who said they were done pic.twitter.com/6v7rsbLXCP — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) May 8, 2019

Messi fans might hate this one...

Barcelona Messi in Spain vs Barcelona Messi aigbe outside Spain especially against Liverpool #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/2lQW8Dw6i3 — EDc ✂️ (@daniiel_ce) May 7, 2019

At Messi again! :(

Never heard a better situational song than this one...

Titanic song goes with everything, especially Alexander Arnold schooling Barcelona with this corner trick. #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/mbKSAeUWYd — Haldoor Ahmed Abra (@AbraHaldoor) May 7, 2019

And then, we saw this.

And since we always like to end it on a smiling note...

Are your midweek blues gone yet? You're welcome!