LOL! Jonas Bjorkman does a Neymar Jr on the court and the video is unmissable

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia has been a tournament of many surprises and shocking events. Many title favourites like Brazil, Spain, Germany, Russia and others crashed out of the tournament, early or in the later stages of the tournament. While many players like Lionel Messi, Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo and others around the globe were watched on for their on-field antiques, but Brazil’s Neymar Jr took all the limelight away, and for all the wrong reasons.

The Brazilian football star who is also known as the golden boy of the sport because of his goal scoring abilities was trolled badly for his infamous hysterics against Mexico when he went rolling on the ground holding his foot. This time the star player had tough luck and was trolled badly for his on-field rolling act. Recently, Neymar’s rolling act was reenacted on the Tennis ground. Shocked? Jonas Bjorkman decided to have some fun after a mishap by impersonating Neymar Jr’s now infamous hysterics during a match against Mexico.

Anyone call for a doctor? No, us neither...



...but Mansour Bahrami still comes to the rescue anyway 😅#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QkJVE6Z5WG — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2018

Jonas Bjorkman while playing the display match at Wimbledon, the third of tennis’ annual Grand Slam events, was struck in the back by a ball hit by partner Todd Woodbridge. Bjorkman was fine, and laughed about the incident, along with his partner and the crowd.

However, after a few moments, Bjorkman decided to have some fun at the expense of Neymar, as he grabbed his stomach and then rolled around to the center of the court. One of Bjorkman’s opponents, Mansour Bahrami decided to get in on the act, as he climbed over the net at Bjorkman’s dramatic insistence, as he waved for help. Bahrami then proceeded to do a mock CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, just to be on the safe side. It’s very hilarious!

Looks like the FIFA World Cup 2018 will be remembered more for Neymar Jr’s rolling act than the surprises we have witnessed in the tournament.