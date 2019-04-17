Manchester United former player Nicky Butt arrested over assault charges

Divya Ramnani April 17 2019, 4.11 pm April 17 2019, 4.11 pm

Ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second league, the Manchester United team has woken up to a piece of shocking news. Nicky Butt, the former Manchester United midfielder and the club’s current academy head, was arrested on Tuesday. Reason being, he allegedly assaulted a woman after the Greater Manchester Police were called to a domestic incident. The 44-year-old former player, who won six Premier League titles and a Champions League winners’ medal during his stint at Old Trafford, was reportedly arrested from his home in the noon.

A report in Daily Star Online suggests that the academy head got into a heated argument with the woman in question, which later resulted in an assault. A source close to Nicky said, “I saw him arrested at his home in Hale. From what I overheard, he went there to collect his belongings. There was a big argument and that’s when he allegedly assaulted her.” A Greater Manchester Police official, without confirming any names, said, “Police were called at around 2 pm on Tuesday, 16 April, to reports that a woman had been assaulted at a house on Broadway, Hale.”

She added, “The woman received a small cut to her hand and does not require hospital treatment. A 44–year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.”

This news came after Nicky Butt’s teammate and business partner Paul Scholes was charged with misconduct by the Football Association for allegedly breaking their rules on betting. It is being reported that the former Manchester United midfielder and the current co-owner of Salford City, had placed 140 bets on matches between August 2015 and January 2019.