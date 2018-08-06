Master of the soccer field, Gazza could use some help in the ‘pout’ game!

Paul Gascoigne aka Gazza is a former English footballer and is described by the National Football Museum as "the most naturally gifted English midfielder of his generation". Born in Gateshead, England, Gazza began his career in Newcastle United as a schoolboy and eventually played professionally for the club in 1985.

Such was his talent that he was roped in by Tottenham Hotspur in 1988, for a record fee of £2.2 million. Spurs won the FA Cup that year. Gazza then moved on to Lazio and also the Rangers, winning two Scottish titles along with two trophies. Eventually, he returned to the Premier League, joining Middleborough and then Everton. Towards the end of his career he spend time in Burnley, and then a number of other clubs, including one in China. Gaaza also played for England, claiming 57 caps and scoring 10 goals.

There’s no denying that Gascoigne is a legend on the field. In an age of Instagram and selfies, legends take their game off the field as well. But it seems that the former player has a lot to work on. Most notably his pout.

We raided Gazza’s social media profile and we couldn’t help notice that the star footballer needs to get his social media game in check. Pouting is the ‘in’ thing in selfies these days but you’ve got to do it right Gazza!

Fly fishing Caught a 6lb blue bottle x A post shared by Paul gascoigne (@paul_gascoigne8) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:50am PDT

We’d tried to appreciate it but, nope! That pout was well… Let’s just remember Gazza as one of the best footballers of his time, okay? We’ll forget the selfies. Guzzle down some pouting tutorials, will you, Gazza?