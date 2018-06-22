Meet Nathania John K, the first Indian girl to be a ball carrier in Russia

Whilst we cheer for many of the teams playing the World Cup, a huge part of us wants to see India in action. However, there’s one Indian footballer who will make it to the pitch. Nathania John K, an 11-year-old girl will rub shoulders with Brazil and the likes of Neymar.

Nathania is an ardent fan of Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina and the front man for Barcelona. Of course, she is over the moon with the opportunity. She becomes the first Indian girl who will be the official match ball carrier in Russia. She will be seen at the clash between Costa Rica and Brazil on Friday. Along with her, 10-year-old Rishi Tej will also travel to Russia to be the official ball carrier in the match between Belgium and debutants Panama.

“This has been an unforgettable week for me and my family. We did not expect that I will get the chance to go to the World Cup. Everything has happened very fast and this week has gone by like by a blur. I still can’t believe this is true,” said Nathania.

Nathania’s day is usually spent around playing or watching football. “She has 17 scrapbooks and we regularly send her pictures from newspapers and magazines to her school so she can keep adding them to her collection. She is always up to date with football news and rarely misses watching a match,” said her mother, Annie John.