Mesut Ozil is on a vacay after Germany gets out in the first round of FIFA World Cup 2018

Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil has posted an interesting update on social media on Monday (July 2). After Germany’s terrible performances at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Ozil is now on vacation it seems. Without revealing his whereaboubts, although he’s reportedly in Greece, Ozil has posted a holiday snap on Instagram.

Have a look:

In the picture, we see him next to his girlfriend Amine Gülşe as they take a selfie overlooking the water. Along with the selfie, Ozil also dropped a hint about how difficult the last few days have been since leaving Russia.

This is the second social media update Ozil has made since losing to South Korea. After the Germans were sent packing, the Arsenal star also stressed how he needs a break from the game. Have a look:

FYI, 2018 is the first time that Germany have ever been knocked out of the World Cup in the group phase. Of course, 2014 world champions Germany, along with Brazil, were the pre-tournament favourites to win the trophy.