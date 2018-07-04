Mikel John Obi played in Nigeria vs Argentina despite his father's kidnapping

Nigeria soccer captain John Obi Mikel revealed on Tuesday that kidnappers abducted and threatened to murder his father, hours before the team’s final World Cup match last week. The midfielder’s father, Pa Michael Obi, was eventually rescued by Nigerian police in a dramatic gun battle, after a six-day ordeal that involved physical torture, according to the Guardian and KweseESPN.

“I played while my father was in the hands of bandits,” Mikel said. “I had to suppress the trauma. I had to shut it out of my head and go and represent my country first. I was told that they would shoot my dad instantly if I reported to the authorities or told anybody.”

Mikel said on Tuesday that his father was receiving emergency medical treatment in the southeastern region of Nigeria, where the kidnapping took place. Mikel's father was previously kidnapped in 2011. The player was informed of the crime as he headed to the stadium last Tuesday, before Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat to Argentina that eliminated the team from the tournament.

A family member passed on instructions that he was to call the kidnappers on a number that was supplied. Upon making the call, Mikel was told to pay a ransom of around $27,700, or else his father would be killed.

The 31-year-old, who spent 11 years at Chelsea in the English Premier league and now plays his club soccer in China with Tianjin TEDA, did not inform the Nigerian Football Federation or his teammates of his father’s plight.