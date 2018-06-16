home/ sports/ football
World Cup 2018: You’ve GOT to take a look at Morocco’s Head Coach

World Cup 2018: You’ve GOT to take a look at Morocco’s Head Coach

First published: June 16, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Updated: June 16, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Now Morocco is no powerhouse of football and has lost its first game in the dying minutes to Iran. Their Head Coach though is a different story altogether. Herve Renard has already started turning heads. Not for his managerial talents but for the way he looks. The 50-year-old Frenchman has been with Morocco since February 2016 and has caught the fancy of the social media. Renard, it seems, shares a striking resemblance with Jaime Lannister, a fictional character from popular series Game Of Thrones.

Renard’s photos have been doing the rounds on the internet and we have to agree that he does look like Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's GOT character.

For non-worshipers of GOT, Jaime Lannister is a knight of the Kingsguard and also a member of House Lannister, a powerful associate in the Westeros Kingdom. We kid you not, but the comparison is interesting.  Under Renard's guidance, Morocco has ended their 20-year-old dry spell of not making it to the World Cup. He’s got some magic going for him then.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Game Of Thrones #GOT #Herve Renard #World Cup 2018 #world cup football 2018

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All