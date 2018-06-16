World Cup 2018: You’ve GOT to take a look at Morocco’s Head Coach

Now Morocco is no powerhouse of football and has lost its first game in the dying minutes to Iran. Their Head Coach though is a different story altogether. Herve Renard has already started turning heads. Not for his managerial talents but for the way he looks. The 50-year-old Frenchman has been with Morocco since February 2016 and has caught the fancy of the social media. Renard, it seems, shares a striking resemblance with Jaime Lannister, a fictional character from popular series Game Of Thrones.

Herve Renard look more like Jamie Lannister than Jamie Lannister look like Jamie Lannister #MARIRN pic.twitter.com/8J0ph2CTth — Meet Michael (@bald_chest) June 15, 2018

Renard’s photos have been doing the rounds on the internet and we have to agree that he does look like Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's GOT character.

Herve Renard, the Morocco coach, is giving me some very strong Jamie Lannister vibes. 🤔 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lvaWrlbTMf — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) June 15, 2018

Oh, is this why we have to wait till next year for #GoT? 🤔😂😂 "Morocco's coach Hervé Renard could be a member of House Lannister" https://t.co/DJoevUwuD9 — Freudian slipp🐾 (@slippedB) June 15, 2018

For non-worshipers of GOT, Jaime Lannister is a knight of the Kingsguard and also a member of House Lannister, a powerful associate in the Westeros Kingdom. We kid you not, but the comparison is interesting. Under Renard's guidance, Morocco has ended their 20-year-old dry spell of not making it to the World Cup. He’s got some magic going for him then.