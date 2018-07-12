MS Dhoni is en route a huge milestone in the upcoming England series

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is en route another milestone with the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. Dhoni needs to score 33 more runs to become the 12th batsman in ODI history to reach 10,000 runs. With that record, India’s ex-skipper and wicketkeeper will be joing the club of the few elite Indians who have achieved this feat. The list includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly. It will make Dhoni the fourth Indian to achieve the milestone.

India's MS Dhoni prepares to bat during the IT20 Series cricket Match between England and India, at The SSE SWALEC in Cardiff, Wales, Friday July 6, 2018. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP)

Sachin Tendulkar ranks on top of the list with 18,426 runs in one day matches. Kumar Sangakkara comes second with 14,234 runs and the third position is held by Ricky Ponting of Australia with 13,704 runs. The record will also make Dhoni the second wicketkeeper-batsman to score 10,000 runs, after Kumar Sangakkara.

India's MS Dhoni bats, during the IT20 Series cricket Match between England and India, at The SSE SWALEC in Cardiff, Wales, Friday July 6, 2018. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP)

Dhoni’s records don’t end here. He has 297 catches in ODI cricket to his name, making him fourth in the all-time list. Australia’s Adam Gilchrist leads the pack with 417 catches, followed by Mark Boucher of South Africa with 402 catches and Sagakkara with 383 catches. Dhoni however, tops the list in the most number of stumpings with 107 dismissals.