Neymar to undergo surgery in Brazil even as PSG faces Madrid in Champions League

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. will undergo surgery for his fractured foot in Brazil at the end of this week. The 26-year-old has suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot and has also twisted his ankle. The injury occurred during PSG’s 3-0 win over Marseille on Sunday, February 25. This will rule out the world’s most expensive footballer out of PSG’s clash with Real Madrid.

PSG announced that Rodrigo Lasmar, the Brazilian national squad’s surgeon, will perform the operation. Neymar’s father had claimed that his son would be out for "at least six weeks".

Before PSG’s announcement, Neymar’s father had spoken to ESPN in Brazil. "PSG know that they will not be able to count on Neymar for the upcoming matches. His treatment will last six to eight weeks, whether there is an operation or not," he had said.

PSG lost 3-1 in the first leg in Spain and are in danger of being knocked out in the last 16 for the second consecutive season.

Neymar was in tears as he was taken off the field on a stretcher at the Parc des Princes. If Neymar’s father is correct, the star player won’t be returning before the semi-final stage of the Champion’s League in April.

According to reports, Neymar should be fit by the time the World Cup kicks off in June and July. Meanwhile, Argentine striker Angel Di Maria replaced the Brazilian at the Parc des Princes, with PSG hoping to stay on course to win the French Cup.