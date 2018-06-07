Nike releases Brazil themed ad with Ronaldo recreating the famous airport scene of 1998

Sportswear brands often release incredible adverts just before any World Cup and this year Nike launched a splendid one. The Brazil-themed ad features some of the biggest names from the country including Philippe Coutinho, Willian, and Thiago Silva. The best part? Hold on…

The video starts with the players prepping for the World Cup in their changing room. Willian plays around with a ball and he is captured on camera by Coutinho. The clip is shown to go viral as Brazil grapples with football fever. Kids all around town are seen playing football and displaying their skills.

But the biggest moment in the advert is when Ronaldo makes a comeback! Yes, that’s right. Ronaldo recreated the famous goal miss at the airport from 1998, just before they left for France. Similar to the original ad, shot 20 years ago, Ronaldo rues missing the shot.

The commercial also has references to Neymar Jr, Brazil’s star player, though he does not feature in it. The original advert had the Brazilian squad looking bored at an airport. They suddenly begin to play and chase the ball within the airport.

Brazil will start their World Cup journey on July 17, against Switzerland. They will also have to beat Costa Rica and Serbia before moving to the knockout stage.