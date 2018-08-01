No way Neymar: Footballer paid £200,000 for sham apology

Brazilian football player Neymar’s performance at the FIFA World Cup 2018 was highly disappointing, to say the least. He was widely criticised for his dramatic and unwarranted behaviour on the pitch. The most expensive player in the history of football recently appeared in a video and apologised for his bad performance on the field. But it looks like that was a sham too. Reportedly, the football star received £200,000 for the apology, one that wasn’t even written by him.

The video was played by the footballer’s sponsors Gillette during a commercial break. Sources told a Brazilian newspaper O Globo that Neymar has received a hefty sum to read the content that was prepared by the advertising agency Grey. The source said, “Grey is Gillette’s ad agency for the whole world and has been with the brand for years. The idea was approved very quickly, and Neymar’s team also liked the idea. The text is very good, but Neymar didn’t interpret it well. I think he should have tried harder to make the text sound like he meant it and speak with his soul.”

Well, needless to say, this fake apology has not gone down well with people and Neymar is being bashed for the video. The video also showcases the footage of his dramatic falls during the World Cup. Neymar clearly didn’t think this one through, using one sham to cover another. What a howler!