PICS: Many moods of Christiano Ronaldo during the Portugal VS Spain match of FIFA World Cup 2018

Portugal's captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning late free kick to complete a World Cup hat-trick, including an 88th-minute equaliser, as Portugal drew 3-3 with Spain in an enthralling Group B match on Friday (June 15). It was the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and Ronaldo's star turn is sure to be remembered for years to come. Clearly, he had one whale of a time during the game, and so did the fans who were at the stadium and watching from home.

While we still get over from last night's match, here are many moods of Ronaldo from the game:

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's opening goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo slides on his knees on the pitch as he celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his sides 2nd goal of the game during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, top, collides with Spanish players during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Spain's new head coach Fernando Hierro, holds onto Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo arm during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Ronaldo became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup, breaking the record of Dutch forward Rob Rensenbrink, who was nearly 31 at the 1978 World Cup.

"I am very happy," he said after the game. "This is the product of a lot of years of work. People have always believed in me and I work hard for my country. "

The hat trick also was the 51st of Ronaldo's career for club and country -- but the first time his team failed to win. However, Ronaldo said he thought the draw was a "fair result."

"The World Cup just started. We can go through this group phase, we know it is going to be tough, difficult but we have to focus on each match, and go match by match. We are not the favourites, but yes, we are candidates. We are going to do the best we possibly can. We want to try to beat Morocco and to try to advance to the next stage. The team is doing everything very well," he added.