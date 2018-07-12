Refugee turned football star, Croatia’s mainstay Luka Modric’s rags to riches story is inspiring

Well, well, well…looks like the only thing coming home will be England team! While the world celebrated England’s superstars and chanted “Football’s coming home,” the Croatian side prepped themselves well. When British media underestimated Croatia, thinking them to be a tired lot, captain Luka Modric got determined and led his side to victory. For Modric, taking Croatia to its first ever World Cup final is undoubtedly a huge event, especially when you consider the adversities the man endured when he was just 6 years old.

Luka Modric was born in Zadar, in Croatia, during the war of independence. While he was still young, Modric had to go through the killing of his grandfather by militant groups and was forced to live as a refugee in his own country, as his home was burned down. His grandfather’s death hit him hard, as he was being raised by him, while his parents worked at a factory to support the family.

Following the incident, the family was forced to move. Modric and his family had to endure the sound of bullets and bombs each day, and also avoid stepping on to landmines. According to reports, Modric resorted to playing football as a way to escape reality. It became his hobby, and soon it became a part of his future.

From being forced to live in fear to becoming the superstar in the world of football, Modric is the classic example of the ‘rags to riches’. According to reports, Modric has a net worth of $7.5 million, and currently plays for Real Madrid.

On June 15, he’ll lead his team to the clash against France.