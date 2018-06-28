REVEALED: Messi's success Mantra in the FIFA 2018

Finally Lionel Messi has arrived in the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup. The globally renowned Argentinean striker finally found his name on the score sheet after Argentina’s thrilling 2-1 victory over Nigeria, in the final game of the group. The victory insured Messi and team’s smooth passage to the knockout stage.

The FC Barcelona striker was under tremendous pressure for his no-show in the first two games, but after Nigeria’s victory, tables turned drastically. Do you know that it was a good luck charm by Argentine sports reporter that worked for Messi and team? Confused?

Post the Iceland draw, a reporter named Rama Pantarotto gifted Messi, a good-luck charm gifted to him by his mother which during the interaction was handed over to the star footballer.

Pantarotto at a postgame news conference asked Argentina’s captain if he kept the red ribbon his mother asked Pantarotto to give Messi before the match.

“Look,” Messi replied, and pulled at his left shoe to reveal the ribbon tied around his ankle.

Well, looks like the talent of Messi and the good luck of Argentinean reporter’s mother have helped Messi and team to advance to the next level. We hope the smooth sailing for the Le Albiceleste continues in the tournament.