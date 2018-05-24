Ronaldinho is set to get hitched, with TWO women!

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has his eyes set on marriage. Contrary to normal people, the footballer will get hitched to not one, but TWO ladies at the same time, reports Brazilian media. Reports mention that the D-day is sometime in August. The lucky duo is Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza.

Priscilla and Ronaldinho began dating several years ago, but in 2016, the Barcelona star began dating Beatriz – without ending his relationship with Priscilla. It wasn’t cheating, we think, as reports mention that the two women are reportedly living in harmony with the ace footballer and since December, in his million dollar mansion at Rio de Janeiro.

Both fiancées receive an ‘allowance’ of about £1,500 from Ronaldinho and they spend it on anything they want. That’s not all. He gives each of them the same presents. He even bought them the same perfume while on a trip together. The former World Player of the Year decided that he needs to put a ring on both women and last year in January, he gave them both engagement rings.

According to the O Dia newspaper in Brazil, Ronaldinho’s sister is against the polygamy and will not be attending her brother’s wedding. Jorge Vercillo, a singer and Ronaldinho’s neighbour is being claimed to be responsible for the wedding music.

Though Ronaldinho never confirmed his relationship, reports claim that his friends treat both women as his fiancées. The two girls are reportedly friends. Priscilla Coelho went to a local university to study social communication before joining a mining company.