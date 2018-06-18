home/ sports/ football

Say what! Mexico’s win at FIFA World Cup causes an earthquake in the City

First published: June 18, 2018 10:18 AM IST | Updated: June 18, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

FIFA World Cup kickstarted in Russia a couple of days, and on Sunday, there was a match played between Mexico and Germany. The former team won the match. But at the same time, something really unusually happened in the Mexico City. An earthquake was detected in the city around the same time when Hirving Lozano made a goal and the team won the match.

According to SIMMSA, a seismic monitoring network operated by the area's Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research, it was an artificially created earthquake caused due to massive jumps. A statement from SIMMSA said, “The earthquake detected in Mexico City originated artificially. Possibly by massive jumping during the national team’s goal at the World Cup. At least two sensors inside the City detected it at 11:32.”

Mind blown! Isn’t this super interesting? An earthquake caused due to people celebrating their favourite team’s victory by jumping in the air, that’s something that we have never heard before.

Hirving Lozano made the goal in the 35th minute and made the team win against Germany. The final score of 1-0.

SHOW MORE
tags: #FIFA World Cup #germany #Hirving Lozano #mexico #Mexico City #russia

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All