Say what! Mexico’s win at FIFA World Cup causes an earthquake in the City

FIFA World Cup kickstarted in Russia a couple of days, and on Sunday, there was a match played between Mexico and Germany. The former team won the match. But at the same time, something really unusually happened in the Mexico City. An earthquake was detected in the city around the same time when Hirving Lozano made a goal and the team won the match.

According to SIMMSA, a seismic monitoring network operated by the area's Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research, it was an artificially created earthquake caused due to massive jumps. A statement from SIMMSA said, “The earthquake detected in Mexico City originated artificially. Possibly by massive jumping during the national team’s goal at the World Cup. At least two sensors inside the City detected it at 11:32.”

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

Mind blown! Isn’t this super interesting? An earthquake caused due to people celebrating their favourite team’s victory by jumping in the air, that’s something that we have never heard before.

Hirving Lozano made the goal in the 35th minute and made the team win against Germany. The final score of 1-0.