Sayonara Ronaldinho: Iconic Brazilian player hangs his boots from professional soccer

Ronaldinho Gaucho popularly known as Ronaldinho or the ever smiling field magician has officially hung his boots from the game at 37, according to his brother and agent Roberto Assis. The Brazilian in his 20 year long career, which started with his debut at Grêmio during the 1998 Copa Libertadores, won the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League and the 2005 Ballon d’Or award.

Ronaldinho played his last professional match three years ago in 2015 for Fluminense and has now decided to officially retire from the game. “He has stopped, it is ended. Let’s do something pretty big and nice after the Russia World Cup, probably in August. We will do various events in Brazil, Europe and Asia and, of course, we are arranging something with the Brazilian team as well,” said Assis in a column in a Brazilian Daily.

2006 #UCL winner Ronaldinho has retired from football 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EJTHCqcoFd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 16, 2018

Ronaldinho then playing for Paris Saint-Germain, came into limelight after the 2002 World Cup where Brazil emerged victorious. His extraordinary movement with the ball had grabbed attention of the elite clubs and Ronaldinho joined Barcelona in 2003. Thereafter, in his five year stay in the club, Barcelona won two league titles and the Champions League in 2006. At the pinnacle of his career, he was considered a genius with the ball and his dribbling often left spectators in awe. One of his signature move which has been copied by footballers worldwide, is the No-look pass that typified his way of playing the beautiful game.

Ronaldinho has officially retired.. Goodbye Legend 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zRXpypgljz — True Soccer Life ⚽️ (@TrueSccrLife) January 17, 2018

He played 101 times for Brazil, scoring 35 goals including some of the best free kicks of all time. His 2002 World Cup free kick against England which was taken from 40 yard away from the goal knocked England away from the championship.

Thank you for everything, Ronaldinho 😌👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oRxwdJhjnm — True Soccer Life ⚽️ (@TrueSccrLife) January 17, 2018

According to his brother, an event to felicitate and give farewell to Ronaldinho will most likely will take place in Brazil, Europe and Asia after the Russia World Cup and could include a match with the national team. Nike, the magician footballer’s sponsor is also reportedly a part of the celebrations regarding his retirement.​