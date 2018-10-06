Sexual allegations against Ronaldo leave Nike ‘deeply concerned’

The recent allegations against soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo have sports retail giant Nike in a fix. The company has a $1 billion worth agreement with the soccer star, hence the rape allegations have left the brand worried. In a statement Nike said, “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Nike isn’t the sole blue-chip company to be worried about it, as EA Sports, the video game manufacturer behind the popular FIFA soccer series is also concerned. They have had Ronaldo on several cover editions. EA Sports told AP, “We have seen the concerning report that details allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo. We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA's values.”

On the other hand, Juventus FC, the forward player’s current employer issued a statement through Twitter extending its support. The statement said, “Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus. The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by everyone who has come into contact with this great champion.”

Even though Ronaldo is excluded from Portugal’s latest squad, he has been included in the Juventus roster for the club’s forthcoming series A Game on Saturday.