Simon Mignolet tracks down his fan through social media to offer him a gift

Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet tracked down a fan who asked for his T-shirt during Belgium’s match against Japan. Wearing a Liverpool shirt, the lad was seen holding up a placard, asking for his T-shirt. Mignolet was a substitute in that match and didn’t get to play, but he noticed the guy and asked twitterati to track him down.

I need your help Twitter, can we find this guy? #BELJPN pic.twitter.com/XZuAuTxmEc — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) July 2, 2018

In a series of tweets, Mignolet revealed that his quest to find the dude was a success, all thanks to his followers. The fan, named Arsen, had traveled from Kyrgyzstan to be at the World Cup. Mignolet shared a picture of himself with Arsen, holding his shirt which he presented to him.

Twitter, we found him. Meet Arsen. Travelled from Kyrgyzstan to Russia. And yes, he got my shirt. How I love social media❤ thanks all!!! #YNWA #Worldcup pic.twitter.com/CbLcmasuYq — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) July 5, 2018

Ah, the powers of social media! Mignolet then thanked his fans for helping him find Arsen.

Earlier, AKipress had mentioned that Arsen told media outlets that he could imagine that Mignolet himself would look for him after the match.

The Liverpool star has not yet played a match at the World Cup as Thibaut Courtois is on the team sheet instead. Belgium is scheduled to face off against Brazil on July 6. Meanwhile Brazil’s Neymar has faced a lot of stick from fans and critics who condemned his on field reactions to being challenged.