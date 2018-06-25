Tattoos are an art, just ask these footballers

Tattoos go beyond art. They are a form of expression. Many use their tats to show off their moods, remember events, achievements or even show off their religious beliefs. For sportsmen, it is the same. A number of footballers engrave their best moments on their bodies. While the average Joe does apply tattoos, celebrities such as footballers have the advantage of showing them off to the world.
While Zlatan Ibrahimovic had himself covered with temporary tattoos of people in distress, former footballer David Beckham has his wife and sons’ names tattooed.
Let’s take a look at some of the most decorated footballers and their envious tattoos.
Mauro Icardi, ArgentinaThe Argentine striker showed off the names of his daughters, Francesca and Isabella along with the tattoo of a lion emblazoned across his torso. Icardi is well-known to be a family guy and his tattoo sure reflects that.
Sergio Ramos, SpainThe central midfielder from Real Madrid has a tattoo behind his ear, lower back, arms hip, and calf. His left bicep has the image of Jesus and Mother Mary. On his lower back are the names of his brother and his sister, Mirian and Rene, along with the number 4. On his back, is the image that looks eerily like the devil and on his forearms are initials of his parents.
Daniel Alves, BrazilWe’ll spare you from gushing about this guy’s footballing skills. The Barcelona right-back has his wife tattooed on his right arm and even has his son’s name inked across his chest. The coolest one? He has Sylvester and Tweety tattoo on his leg.
Martin Skrtel, SlovakiaThe former Liverpool defender currently plays as a center back for Fenerbahce and captains the Slovakia football team. He has a host on interesting tats on his arms and back.
Last few days in the sun with the wife @baraskrtel before I ??? ....#startthenewseason 07/07 🍀
M.A.R.T.EE.N. - Just noticed that Martin Skrtel's Farsi/Arabic tattoo is left to right instead of right to left and none of the letters are connected. It should be this: مارتین from r/LiverpoolFC
Nigel de Jong, NetherlandsArt and creativity went on a date and the result is the collection of tattoos on this Dutch footballer.
Back piece project. 3rd session done! 💉 Great job as usual! @adeitameda 🇲🇨 #geometry #mandala #tattoo #dotwork #ornament #AdeItameda #inked
Back piece project in progress 💉 1st session done! #geometry #dotwork #ornament #tattoo #mandala #25tolifetattoos #adeitameda
Djibril Cisse, FranceBesides being outstanding on the field, Cisse also acted in a film titled Taxi 4. About his tattoos…well, which part of him isn’t tattooed?
@mattfaugeras quel honneur tu me fais J adore ton tatouage vraiment Merci #oliveetdjib 🤣🤣🤣🤣
