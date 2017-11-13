Telstar 18 unveiled: Messi unwraps the cover in Russia

Just as they have done it for the past 47 years, Adidas had been given charge of the FIFA’s official ball. The ball for the Russia World Cup 2018 has been christened Telstar 18 and guess who was present to unveil the official ball? It was none other than the golden boy of international football – Lionel Messi.

In a dark auditorium with hardcore techno beats decked out to look like an underground dance club, Russia introduced to the world the 2018 FIFA world cup ball. What looked like a Hollywood set from a sci-fi movie, Messi stepped up to reveal the new ball.

Messi was greeted by an over-enthusiastic MC who made his way through swarms of dancers and reporters in an artsy Moscow exhibition hall. “I like the design, I like the colors, and I would like to try it out on the pitch,” Messi said on being asked what he makes of the ball.

Telstar 18 has a retro-inspired design harking back to the classic white-and-black Telstar balls used at the finals in 1970 and 1974. The ball joins a grand pantheon of World Cup match balls, which includes predecessors such as the Tango, the Azteca, the Questra, the infamously unstable Jabulani from South Africa 2010 and the Brazuca used in Brazil back in 2014.

Russia is ready. Watch the live reveal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Official Match Ball: https://t.co/gKBGPYrGvI#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/SFtNDHVtQi — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) November 9, 2017

Messi will spin some of his magic on the Telstar 18 when Argentina take on host Russia in a friendly football match at Moscow’s completely refurbished Luzhniki Stadium on Saturday.

The event is special for the host country because it razed the original stadium -- home to the 1980 Summer Olympic Games as well as some of the Soviet and Russian squads’ biggest matches -- in 2013 to make way for the futuristic new structure.