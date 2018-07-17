That's so cool! Six metro stations in Paris renamed to honour France World Cup 2018 winners

France beat Croatia in an epic FIFA World Cup 2018 final on Sunday night to emerge world champions for the second time. While the French are in celebratory mode, the players of the winning team are immortalised on the Paris Metro. Six metro stations in Paris have been renamed to honour the winning side. As a result, Victor Hugo station is now named as 'Victor Hugo Lloris', after the team's captain and goalkeeper. The metro stop at Bercy has become 'Bercy les Bleus', which is a play on words to thank the team. The station Avron has been renamed as 'Nous Avron Gagne', a play on French to mean 'We have won'.

Charles de Gaulle-Etoile has become 'On a 2 Etoiles', which means 'We have two stars'. It's the reference to France's first World Cup win on home soil in 1998 and last night's victory in Russia.

Notre-Dame des Champs has become 'Notre Didier Deschamps', while Champs-Elysees-Clemenceau has been changed to 'Deschamps Elysees-Clemenceau'. This is a tribute by both the stations to the team's coach Didier Deschamps, who was also a midfielder for France in the 1998 World Cup.

London too is doing its bit to admire the performance of their team, even though their campaign in Russia was short-lived. The north London Southgate tube station has been renamed 'Gareth Southgate' as a tribute to the coach of the England team. The changes are of course temporary, but we love this idea of honouring the team in their own sweet way.

The players of team France are expected to land at Roissy Airport on Monday afternoon and will be taken directly to the celebrations before being received by President Emmanuel Macron.