home/ sports/ football
The clock’s ticking for Andreas Iniesta’s at Barcelona, rumours of a move to China

The clock’s ticking for Andreas Iniesta’s at Barcelona, rumours of a move to China

First published: April 24, 2018 08:59 PM IST | Updated: April 24, 2018 08:59 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Andres Iniesta had spent his entire career playing at Barcelona, winning the club a staggering number of trophies in his stay of 22 years. The talented midfielder is one of the most celebrated ones in the game, but this summer, his contract with Barcelona comes to an end, and a possible exit from the club is on the cards. A lot of speculation surrounds the fate of the legendary footballer with reports of Chinese clubs hoping to sign him.

In his final match against Sevilla, at the 51st minute, Iniesta collected a pass from Lionel Messi, stepped past David Soria and simply rolled the ball into the nets, scoring the fourth goal in the game. There were a lot of emotions in that goal,” Iniesta admitted. “Lots of emotions, lots of feelings, lots of years. I really wanted this final to go well and I’m happy.” A much circulated image of Messi hugging Iniesta is being hailed as the image of the final.

Though no official announcement has arrived from the player, it is widely being speculated that Iniesta would be moving to China. But a Spanish newspaper is of the opinion that he might be moving to England. Starsport revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is eager to sign Iniesta in the Premiere League.

A report on AS also mentions Arsenal could try to bag the Spaniard if Luis Enrique takes charge of the club as Arsene Wenger’s replacement. Paris St-Germain is another club who may try to get Iniesta.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Andreas Iniesta #Barcelona #David Soria #england #Lionel Messi #Luis Enrique #Manchester City #Paris St-Germain #Pep Guardiola #Sevilla

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All