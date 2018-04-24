The clock’s ticking for Andreas Iniesta’s at Barcelona, rumours of a move to China

Andres Iniesta had spent his entire career playing at Barcelona, winning the club a staggering number of trophies in his stay of 22 years. The talented midfielder is one of the most celebrated ones in the game, but this summer, his contract with Barcelona comes to an end, and a possible exit from the club is on the cards. A lot of speculation surrounds the fate of the legendary footballer with reports of Chinese clubs hoping to sign him.
🇪🇸 @AndresIniesta8’s Career at @FCBarcelona:— SPORF (@Sporf) April 21, 2018
🇪🇸La Liga: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
🇪🇸Copa Del Rey: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
🇪🇸Spanish Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
🇪🇺Champions League: 🏆🏆🏆🏆
🇪🇺UEFA Super Cup: 🏆🏆🏆
🌍FIFA Club World Cup: 🏆🏆🏆
😢 End of an era. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BSQebPqCGF
In his final match against Sevilla, at the 51st minute, Iniesta collected a pass from Lionel Messi, stepped past David Soria and simply rolled the ball into the nets, scoring the fourth goal in the game. There were a lot of emotions in that goal,” Iniesta admitted. “Lots of emotions, lots of feelings, lots of years. I really wanted this final to go well and I’m happy.” A much circulated image of Messi hugging Iniesta is being hailed as the image of the final.
We will never see anything like him ever again. We know that. And he knows that. No more exquisite dribbles, no more exceptional passes, no more wonderful ball control, no more delightful turns and no more Andrés Iniesta. And knowing this, we say goodbye to each other. pic.twitter.com/maWeEmOZCP— AM (@AM__FCB) April 21, 2018
Tonight, it was poetic that Lionel Messi provided the assist for what could be Andres Iniesta’s last goal for Barcelona.— FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) April 21, 2018
They've won it and done it all together.
Lionel Messi couldn't let go 😢 pic.twitter.com/LDwkTNq7cn
17 years of pure passion, loyality, love, magic, and dedication.— The Touch FCB (@TheTouch_FCB) April 21, 2018
Andrés Iniesta Luján is the name Greatness follows him whenever he goes. His last cup final and he gives a exceptional performance like he always does.
A legend that gave us unforgettable moments. Forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/Nb9eS6XCX4
Though no official announcement has arrived from the player, it is widely being speculated that Iniesta would be moving to China. But a Spanish newspaper is of the opinion that he might be moving to England. Starsport revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is eager to sign Iniesta in the Premiere League.A report on AS also mentions Arsenal could try to bag the Spaniard if Luis Enrique takes charge of the club as Arsene Wenger’s replacement. Paris St-Germain is another club who may try to get Iniesta.