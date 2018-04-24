The clock’s ticking for Andreas Iniesta’s at Barcelona, rumours of a move to China

Andres Iniesta had spent his entire career playing at Barcelona, winning the club a staggering number of trophies in his stay of 22 years. The talented midfielder is one of the most celebrated ones in the game, but this summer, his contract with Barcelona comes to an end, and a possible exit from the club is on the cards. A lot of speculation surrounds the fate of the legendary footballer with reports of Chinese clubs hoping to sign him.

In his final match against Sevilla, at the 51st minute, Iniesta collected a pass from Lionel Messi, stepped past David Soria and simply rolled the ball into the nets, scoring the fourth goal in the game. There were a lot of emotions in that goal,” Iniesta admitted. “Lots of emotions, lots of feelings, lots of years. I really wanted this final to go well and I’m happy.” A much circulated image of Messi hugging Iniesta is being hailed as the image of the final.

We will never see anything like him ever again. We know that. And he knows that. No more exquisite dribbles, no more exceptional passes, no more wonderful ball control, no more delightful turns and no more Andrés Iniesta. And knowing this, we say goodbye to each other. pic.twitter.com/maWeEmOZCP — AM (@AM__FCB) April 21, 2018

Tonight, it was poetic that Lionel Messi provided the assist for what could be Andres Iniesta’s last goal for Barcelona.



They've won it and done it all together.



Lionel Messi couldn't let go 😢 pic.twitter.com/LDwkTNq7cn — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) April 21, 2018

17 years of pure passion, loyality, love, magic, and dedication.

Andrés Iniesta Luján is the name Greatness follows him whenever he goes. His last cup final and he gives a exceptional performance like he always does.

A legend that gave us unforgettable moments. Forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/Nb9eS6XCX4 — The Touch FCB (@TheTouch_FCB) April 21, 2018

Though no official announcement has arrived from the player, it is widely being speculated that Iniesta would be moving to China. But a Spanish newspaper is of the opinion that he might be moving to England. Starsport revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is eager to sign Iniesta in the Premiere League.

A report on AS also mentions Arsenal could try to bag the Spaniard if Luis Enrique takes charge of the club as Arsene Wenger’s replacement. Paris St-Germain is another club who may try to get Iniesta.